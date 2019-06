1. Albuquerque Public Schools is pursuing charges and restitution against one of its program directors. School officials say in May, employees with the Homeless Project came across $1,600 tucked away in a safe. APS says Director Anthony Fairley put the cash into the safe and never reported it. He has since been fired. An APS investigation found a total of $4,000 was missing. The Homeless Project helps more than 3,000 with school supplies, uniforms and tutoring help.Full Story: Audit reveals $4,000 in missing cash from APS Title 1 Homeless Project

2. Lily Romero was the first person accused of driving drunk on an electric scooter in Albuquerque. Now, police lapel video shows how she acted the night officers arrested her for DWI. Police arrested Romero two weeks ago near Lomas and Second Street after they say she was going the wrong way down the road while driving an e-scooter. Romero told police she was coming from Marble Brewery where she had two beers. Police then had her perform field sobriety tests. Romero blew a .20, which is twice the legal limit. Romero was taken to jail.Full Story: Video shows Albuquerque police arrest scooter-riding DWI suspect