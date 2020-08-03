Santa Fe Public Schools to hold news conference regarding youth violence Monday

News conference Monday, August 3, at 2 p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following three recent incidents involving Santa Fe youth, Santa Fe Public Schools will hold a news conference on the ongoing youth violence in Santa Fe County on Monday, August 3 at 2 p.m. Community leaders are expected to address the loss of life and make an appeal to the community to end gun violence.

Speakers at the conference are scheduled to include SFPS Superintendent Dr. Veronica Garcia, Education President Kate Noble, Co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence Miranda Viscoli, SFPS Executive Director of Safety Mario Salbidrez, Santa Fe High School Principal Carl Marano, and high school students. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

