Santa Fe Public Schools to hold news conference regarding youth violence Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Virgin Galactic on Monday unveiled its first stage design for its high-speed aircraft, the Mach 3. The company also announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Rolls-Royce in order to collaborate to design and develop engine propulsion technology for high-speed commercial aircraft.

On Virgin Galactic's website, the aircraft is said to be able to have the capacity to carry nine to 19 people at an altitude above 60,000 feet and would also be able to have business class or first class seating arrangements to meet customer needs. Following Rolls-Royce's completion of its Misssion Concept Review, the company is now authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration's Center for Emerging Concepts and Innovtion to work with Virgin Galactic in order to develop a certification framework.