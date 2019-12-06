Santa Fe Public Schools announces new plan to tackle teacher shortage

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools are sending staff members back to school to fill classroom shortages.

Superintendent Veronica Garcia announced 15 of her district’s learning coaches will replace long-term substitutes as “teachers of record” for various grades. The employees are certified teachers that have moved up and out of the classroom.

Garcia told a crowd at her district’s “State of the Schools” gathering Wednesday that it was an important move, calling it “Project: Put Students First Santa Fe.”

“I can’t morally not do my best to try to ensure that we have our certified people working with our kids. We’re in a crisis, folks,” Dr. Veronica Garcia said.

Garcia said the district has roughly 30 teaching positions open, and met with her staff Thursday to ask for volunteers to return to classrooms on either a full or half-semester plan.

