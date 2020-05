SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Library will soon offer curbside checkout. Starting next Wednesday, patrons can put a book or other materials on hold through the library’s online catalog.

The library will then contact people when their book is ready for pick-up. Returns will only be accepted at the outdoor drop boxes Monday through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Library buildings are still closed to the public.