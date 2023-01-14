SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is looking for people to join its Community Storytellers project.
The Santa Fe Public Library and Little Globe are offering a free training program that teaches participants the basic skills of storytelling and video production.
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
A $500 stipend is available for those who complete program requirements.
For those interested, applications are due by January 22. The final screening of the project will be April 21.