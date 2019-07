SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Santa Fe is gearing up for the annual International Folk Art Market.

Organizers call it the world’s largest fold art festival which features artists and craftspeople from around the world. The festivities kick off Friday with a party to welcome the more than 150 artists from 50 countries.

Some 20,000 visitors are expected to enjoy a weekend of jewelry, ceramics and more. The market runs Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14.

Click here for more information.