NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Energy provider PNM reports that a power outage in Santa Fe is affecting 2,403 customers on Wednesday. According to the company’s website, the outage was initially reported at 6:15 a.m. and the estimated restore time is 10:45 a.m.

Additionally, there are several small outages reported in Albuquerque. In total, PNM reports there are 2,806 customers affected by 12 power outages in New Mexico on Wednesday as of 7:51 a.m.

Outages can be viewed online at pnm.com/search-an-outage.