SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is looking for help finding a missing man. 33-year-old Manuel “Angel” Duron last contacted his family around two weeks ago.

Duron is homeless and is known to frequent the Santa Fe and Albuquerque areas. He has a tattoo, “Annabel,” on the left side of his neck.

Manuel “Angel” Duron | Courtesy of Santa Fe police

Identifying Features

Age: 33

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 foot 8 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Tattoo: “Annabel” on left side of neck

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duron is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 428-3710, or Detective Mariah Gonzales at (505) 955-5233.