Santa Fe police try new approach to help close tough cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In order to solve three cold homicide cases, Santa Fe police are considering moving detectives from their current unit to the Violent Crime Department.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Criminal Investigations Divison says it’s also planning to test 10 police academy graduates to become permanent violent crime detectives. Once they’ve gone through the on-job training, recruits work to find new leads on three unsolved cases.

The first is that of Robert Romero, the dad and cycling fanatic who was shot and killed while struggling with an unknown man outside his home last summer. To this day there are no known suspects or a motive.

Officers are also looking for clues into the death of local event planner Michael Willms who was found stabbed to death in his Calle Lorca apartment.

The third is the death of Matthew Corral. Police say he was shot and killed near West de Vargas Street and Don Gaspar Avenue last month.