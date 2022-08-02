SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime.

The Santa Fe Police Chief says he wished he would have gotten training like this when he was working in the field. “I now in my position get to hopefully better equip my folks, my officers, and our first responders that we work with, with the fire department as well, with the tools to have the things that I feel I was lacking when I was out there,” said Chief Paul Joye.

In 2020, New Mexico identified more than 100 cases of human traficking in our state.