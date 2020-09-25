Santa Fe Police to kick-off ‘Operation Fall Blitz’ focusing on traffic safety

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department will be starting its annual traffic safety program, “Fall Blitz”, on Monday, October 5, 2020. The operation will focus on high crash volume regions in the city.

“This operation is part of an ongoing effort by our Police Department to respond to concerns we hear from our residents. The goal of these efforts is to change the driving behaviors of the residents in Santa Fe,” said Chief Andrew Padilla.

A 33-day operation, Fall Blitz will focus on Santa Fe resident’s safety and quality of life. The operation’s focus areas are based on crash data and include: Airport Road, Saint Francis Drive, Rodeo Road, St. Michael’s Drive, NM 599, Old Pecos Trail, Bishops Lodge Road, Cerrillos Road, and the I-25 Corridor.

SFPD reports officers will be conducting enforcement related to speed, seat belt use, cell phone use, racing, loud mufflers, as well as other traffic-related offenses. The efforts are focused on the improvement of the public’s safety in these areas while driving, riding a bicycle, or walking near the roadways.

