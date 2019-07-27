Santa Fe police to increase recruitment efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Police Department is planning to ramp up recruitment.

Santa Fe police have lost 31 officers since 2018 to higher salaries offered by the city of Albuquerque. However, the city of Albuquerque announced they will now recruit from out-of-state and from schools rather than seeking officers from other New Mexico departments.

The Santa Fe Police Department has 27 vacancies in their department. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, along with recruitment efforts, they are working with the National Police Foundation on a plan to help identify the department’s strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities.