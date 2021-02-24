Santa Fe police seeks information in shooting that sent teen to hospital

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening that sent a teen to the hospital. Police say they received calls of gunshots in the area of Las Acequias Park but when police arrived, no one was located at the scene.

Police say a short time later, the department was notified that a victim was taken to a hospital with a single gunshot wound, and the male victim sustained a non-life threatening wound.

Police say witnesses reported 20 to 30 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and detectives are asking those present at the park, during the incident, to come forward with information. Police say if you have any information to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.