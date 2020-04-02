Santa Fe police seeking public’s help finding shooting suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department Detectives are currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 2900 block of Rodeo Park Drive just before 7 a.m.

A potential witness has been identified and leads are being worked to identify the shooter. The victim of the shooting was treated and released from Christus St. Vincent Medical Center. Police say the suspect possibly fled in a dark green sedan with black rims, tinted windows, and a turquoise New Mexico license plate.

This is a current investigation and News 13 will provide more details as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police at (505) 428-3710

