Santa Fe police seeking identity of obelisk-toppling suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New lapel video shows what an Albuquerque double-murder suspect had to say after he was nabbed at a border patrol checkpoint. Dakota Briscoe was trying to pose as his brother while making his getaway, and it backfired on him.

When he was in custody, Briscoe played dumb with officers, acting like he didn't know why he's a wanted man. "You know you got other warrants and other stuff to deal with?" a New Mexico State Police officer asked Briscoe.