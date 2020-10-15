Santa Fe police seeking identity of obelisk-toppling suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are trying to identify a man they say instigated the toppling of the Plaza obelisk earlier this week. Police say the man climbed up the monument Monday afternoon and attached straps and chains that were used to bring it down. It took 40 protesters nearly 20 minutes to topple the obelisk, which was built in 1866 to honor Civil War-era soldiers who died fighting Native Americans. If you know who the man is, contact Captain Anthony Tapia by calling 505-955-5286 or by emailing him at matapia@santafenm.gov.
