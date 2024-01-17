SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking information about a deadly crash that happened on the night of Jan. 3.

Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on the West Frontage Road and Avenida Sonrisa that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Betzaira Rudi Pinon-Gonzalez of Santa Fe.

The vehicle Pinon-Gonzalez was in was traveling westbound on the West Frontage Road when it rolled over several times. The other individual in the vehicle sustained critical injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Traffic Investigators are seeking assistance from the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the crash investigator, Senior Officer Jeremy Duran at 505-955-5690, or at jlduran@santafenm.gov.