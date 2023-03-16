SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. 13-year-old Alyssa Salazar left her guardian’s residence on foot on Feb. 16.

Alyssa Salazar | Courtesy of Santa Fe Police

Identifying Features

Birth year: 2009

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown with red tips

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet 1 inch

Weight: 120 pounds

She was last seen leaving the area of Camino Capitan and is known to frequent the areas of Espinacitas Street and Sawmill Road. Salazar was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, and blue/gray Nike shoes. She was last seen carrying a black backpack and a white bag.

Anyone with information regarding Salazar’s location is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 428-3710 or Detective Jordan White at (505) 955-5298.