Santa Fe Police search for teen suspect in fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. SFPD reports officers responded to calls of a shooting at 6600 Jaguar Drive around 9:46 p.m.

Officers at the scene found 17-year-old Ivan Perez dead in the parking lot and had gunshot wounds to his chest. Another male in his late teens was also found with gunshot wounds.

Police say the second victim was transported to Christus St. Vincent Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition. Santa Fe Police have identified the suspect as 17-year-old Mario Guizar-Anchondo who has an active warrant for his arrest in relation to this case.

Mario Guizar-Anchondo (Courtesy Santa Fe Police Dept.)

Guizar-Anchondo is charged with an open count of murder, attempt to commit a felony to with murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mario Guizar-Anchondo is asked to call SFPD immediately by contacting Detective Blake Byford at 505-955-5225.