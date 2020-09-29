SFPD: Missing woman last seen at scene of vehicle crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 59-year-old Vicki L. Glow. SFPD reports that Glow’s last contact was with friends on August 24, 2020.

Authorities say she was last seen at a motor vehicle crash in Corrales on September 11, 2020, and that she left the scene on her own. Police state that the time of the crash, Glow was driving a grey 2020 Jeep Gladiator with a New Mexico license plate that reads 179-WRM.

The Santa Fe Police Department is actively searching for Glow. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or by calling Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5625.