SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for a missing woman. Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 21, but was last seen on March 10.

Delgado-Sarceno is known to frequent Downtown Santa Fe. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Delgado Sarceno’s whereabouts is asked to contact SFPD