SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for a missing woman. Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 21, but was last seen on March 10.
Delgado-Sarceno is known to frequent Downtown Santa Fe. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Story continues below
- Crime: Man charged with killing fellow city worker to be released on house arrest
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 23 de Marzo 2022
- Marijuana: Marijuana retailers voice supply concerns as recreational sales loom in NM
- Data Reporting: New Mexicans lost $12.8 million online in 2021
Anyone with information on Delgado Sarceno’s whereabouts is asked to contact SFPD