Santa Fe Police search for missing woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 68-year-old Jo Marie Giacobbe. SFPD reports that Giacobbe was last seen on September 16, 2020, around 11 a.m. when she left the St. Elizabeth’s Shelter.

Police say that Giacobbe, who is homeless, reportedly went somewhere in northern New Mexico for the winter and her family has not heard from her since. Authorities state that she has no known health problems.

It is unknown was Giacobbe was wearing when she was last seen. If you know the whereabouts of Jo Marie Giacobbe, you are asked to call the Sant Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Blake Byford at 505-955-5225.

