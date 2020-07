SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 22-year-old Nicholas Jones. Jones was last seen on July 9, 2020.

Jones is six-feet tall and weighs 174 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. No other information has been provided by authorities. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Nicholas Jones you are asked to contact Detective Guerrero with the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-955-5230.