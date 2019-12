SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Police Department is continuing their search for a missing 20-year-old male who was last seen on November 19, 2019.

Daniel Gisler is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Guerrero at 505-955-5230.