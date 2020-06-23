Santa Fe Police respond to shots fired call, suspect in custody

News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a shooting incident near Acequia Madre Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to shots fired call and placed a shelter in place order for the area of Acequia Madre from Camino Del Monte Sol until Canyon Road but that has since been lifted. Police also say they do not have any confirmed injuries.

Police said the situation has been resolved and a suspect is in custody.

