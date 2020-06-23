Santa Fe Police respond to shots fired call, suspect in custody

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you've driven between Albuquerque and Santa Fe lately you've noticed a construction project running for miles and miles along the interstate. If you've been wondering what it is we have the answer. This is a huge pipeline project by the New Mexico Gas Company to run more natural gas up to Santa Fe area and northern New Mexico.

"We know that, uh, there's going to be future growth in that part of the state. So, this just prepares for that future growth. It makes sure that there's additional gas available when it's needed during the coldest times of the winter," said New Mexico Gas Company spokesperson Tim Kourte.