Santa Fe Police respond to shots fired call, suspect in custody

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a shooting incident near Acequia Madre Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they responded to shots fired call and placed a shelter in place order for the area of Acequia Madre from Camino Del Monte Sol until Canyon Road but that has since been lifted. Police also say they do not have any confirmed injuries.
Police said the situation has been resolved and a suspect is in custody.
AlertSantaFe: ALL CLEAR. Incident on Acequia Madre has been resolved. Law enforcement will remain in the area to process the scene. A suspect is in custody— Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) June 23, 2020