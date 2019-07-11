Police on scene of fatal shooting in Santa Fe

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two people have been found shot to death near downtown Santa Fe Thursday. The Santa Fe Police Department has closed the area of Don Gaspar Avenue and West de Vargas Street.

Authorities say SFPD officers responded to a location on the 300 block of Don Gaspar where they found two individuals who appeared to have gunshot wounds. Upon an initial investigation, police say the suspect in the shooting is not at large.

AlertSantaFe: The area of Don Gaspar Avenue and West De Varags Street is closed due to police activity. Please avoid the area and seek alternative route

