SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department said they helped a hike that got lost on the trail. The woman was on the La Tierra Trail System off Camino De Los Montoyas on Monday when she found herself stranded. She was in contact with her husband who notified the police.

Three Santa Fe officers arrived on the scene about 30 minutes later. They gave her water and took her back to the trailhead where she was reunited with her husband.