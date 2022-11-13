SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did crime rates in Santa Fe go up or down in October? Law enforcement has the answer.

Santa Fe police are releasing their latest crime report from last month.

According to Santa Fe police, there were three arson calls in October, that’s down from 13 in September.

However, there were 29 more theft offenses in October than in September at a total of 275. Police were also able to get response times from priority one calls from 21 minutes to 17 minutes.

The police department is presenting the report to the city’s public safety committee this week.