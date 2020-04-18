Santa Fe Police relaunch K-9 program with two new dogs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are relaunching their K-9 program with two new dogs.

A German Shepard Ayke and Belgian Malinois Azar have joined the force. Both dogs are trained for patrol, and to detect drugs and explosives. This is the first time the department has had a K-9 unit since 2013. It ended when several handlers were promoted or retired.

Officers want to remind the public to not pet the dogs when you see them on patrol.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources