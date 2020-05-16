Santa Fe Police recover thousands of dollars worth of stolen items

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe recovered a huge stash of stolen items. Friday morning’s search netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen good for the officers.

Everything from heavy construction equipment, a hot air balloon, construction tools, building supplies and appliances removed from homes under construction. Investigators are in contact with victims to get the stolen items back to them. They are working with the district attorney’s office to get charges filed against the suspect, who has not been named.

Police say in recent months, there has been an increase of construction site thefts.

