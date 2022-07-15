SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department and the City of Santa Fe are partnering with New Mexican to Prevent Gun Violence to hold a gun buyback event Saturday July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The buyback event will be held at Fiesta Nissan at 2005 St. Michaels Drive.

SFPD says no information will be retained from people turning in guns and there is no limit to the number of guns participants can turn in. The guns must be unloaded and in working condition. Participants are required to stay in their car and the guns must be in the trunks of vehicles. NMPGV will also be providing free gun locks.

Gift cards will be offered for turning in guns, SFPD says the value of the gift card depends on the type of gun turned in: