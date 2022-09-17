SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person has died after a crash in Santa Fe, officials said. The crash took place Friday afternoon.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, a crash was reported around 4:36 p.m. Friday at Cerrillos Road and Las Soleras Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Police determined it was likely that the motorcycle and vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection. The motorcyclist hit a traffic signal post in the median during the collision.

Officials said officers and bystanders helped the motorcyclist until medics responded to the scene. However, he had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Toxicology reports are pending, but authorities said alcohol does not seem to be the cause of the crash.

Anyone with tips or witness information can call 505-428-3710 or 505-955-5685. They can also send an email to ammaes@santafenm.gov. The investigation is ongoing.