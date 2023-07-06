SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is the latest department in New Mexico to bump up pay for its officers. Wednesday night, the city council approved a collective bargaining agreement with the city’s police union. It gives officers a 3% raise across the board bringing the base rate for new officers to $26.60 an hour. Santa Fe is also continuing an initiative offering $15,000 hiring bonuses for experienced officers.

The pay raise comes a month after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office announced a big bump for deputies which BCSO said made it the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state at nearly $36 an hour. That’s compared to about $33 an hour for the same level of officer at the Albuquerque Police Department.