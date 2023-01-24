SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is suing his own department after he was bitten in the face by a police dog during a demonstration. In April 2022, Officer Damian Vigil stood in for a demonstration and alleges he was pressured and intimidated by the K-9 officer and other sergeants into not wearing head protection.

During the demonstration, police K-9 Ayke, but Vigil in the face. A filed complaint says that Ayke had previously attacked at least one other person in the head, something police dogs are trained not to do.