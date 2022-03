SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has released the identity of the officer who died in a crash a following chase on I-25. Officer Robert Duran was 43 years old. He is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

Duran has been with the Santa Fe Police Department since January of 2015. He is the third SFPD officer to die in the line of duty.