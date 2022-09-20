SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, a Santa Fe Police officer has completed the prestigious FBI National Academy. Lt. Thomas Grundler was one of the 235 officers from across the country to graduate from the program last week in Quantico, Virginia.

Fewer than one percent of officers qualify. The 10-week academy provides courses on advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training that they can take back to their departments. Grundler has been with Santa Fe Police since 2004.