SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police have launched a new drone program to bring advanced tech to investigations. The department says they now have a fleet of five drones run by six certified pilots.

“This new program enables us to enhance public safety through cutting-edge technology, allowing us to better serve the community as well as making certain situations safer for police officers” Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Matthew Champlin said in a press release. “It signifies our commitment to modernizing our operations in a manner that prioritizes our community’s safety and security.”

The plan is to use drones for things like search and rescue operations, crime scene investigations, and incident response. The department promises not to invade citizens’ privacy.

“Our policy ensures the drones will be used responsibly, with due consideration for the privacy and civil rights of our citizens,” Champlin said. “We recognize the importance of transparency and will share updates about the program with the public on a regular basis.”

The drones will be on display at the National Night Out event on August 1. That will be held at the Santa Fe Place Mall from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.