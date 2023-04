SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are searching for a man. They alleged he got away during a domestic disturbance.

Thursday afternoon, police identified Christian Daniels as the suspect in that altercation. When officers arrived, they thought Daniels had barricaded himself inside the home.

The SWAT team was called out, but when they eventually entered the home, Daniels was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-428-3710.