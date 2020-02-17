Santa Fe Police making changes to evidence unit after problems found

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are making changes including hiring more staff after major problems were found with its evidence unit.

The problems were revealed last year when evidence from Christopher Garcia’s murder case was lost. Since then, an audit has shown a number of issues.

The city says it will be getting new software, will be hiring outside the company to do inventory and get rid of old evidence, plus they want to hire four more people. The city council must sign off on the changes.

The measures will be part of the Public Safety agenda on Tuesday.