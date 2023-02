SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are searching for a driver. They are accused of hitting a pedestrian last Saturday night.

The crash happened on Saint Francis between Cordova and Alta Vista.

Witnesses said the vehicle initially stopped after hitting the woman. She was identified as 58-year-old Bernadette Martinez, but the driver took off before first responders arrived.

Police said Martinez was wearing dark clothes and was not in the crosswalk.