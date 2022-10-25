SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Police said, when they arrived on scene, the pedestrian was deceased.

Officials said they were called to the area near Saint Michael’s Drive and Llano Street. At that location, they reported they found a dead, 56-year-old woman.

Police alleged the woman could have been walking in the crosswalk when a driver had a green light. The authorities said the driver might have not seen the woman because the adjacent lane was blocking their view.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.