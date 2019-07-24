Santa Fe police leave show ‘Live PD’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Police Department says their run with a popular reality show is over.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the department is cutting ties with Live PD. The cable reality TV show gets close and personal with police departments across the country as crews follow officers’ interactions with members of the public.

A city spokeswoman tells the New Mexican that the decision was made as insurance company rates would be raised if filming continued. Santa Fe police were featured in nine episodes of the show.

Despite stopping, the department says it was a great experience. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez told the New Mexican that the program highlighted the hard work of the department and it was a positive experience.

