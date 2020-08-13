Santa Fe Police launch phase 2 of operation ‘slow and quiet’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is cracking down on street racers and noisy drivers. The department is launching phase two of operation ‘slow and safe.’ During phase one, police issued 470 citations. They focused on areas where there were reports of street racing and other dangerous driving.

“A variety of factors have played into the increased noise and speed on our streets. We continue to receive concerns from our residents and decided to launch a second phase of the operation. Given the success we had with the original, we are hopeful this will remind residents to keep noise at a respectful level and slow down. Thank you to our officers that continue to make these operations successful and work tirelessly to serve the community,” said Captain Matthew Champlin in a news release Thursday.

This time police will patrol citywide. Police say operation ‘slow & quiet’ will run for a month and conclude on Friday, September 18.

Related Coverage