SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are working to figure out who killed a man found in the middle of the street in downtown Santa Fe.

A driver called police after finding 33-year-old Matthew Corral at De Vargas and Don Gaspar, just after midnight on Saturday. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results, at this point only saying he had chest trauma–but they are treating the case as a homicide.

If you know anything about the crime, call Santa Fe Police.