SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound. SFPD says officers were called to a shooting at the parking lot of Lowe’s on Zafarano Dr. around 12:30 a.m. on April 30.

Police say when officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man who had suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide, anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe police.