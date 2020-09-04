Santa Fe Police issue Silver Alert for 69-year-old woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Brenda Springsted. Police say she was last seen on September 3, 2020, leaving 707 East Palace Avenue, on foot, in Santa Fe between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police say Springsted is described as a light-skinned female, 5’3” with brown eyes and gray hair. Springsted was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and a khaki straw hat.

Police say it is unknown where she is headed but she could be confused and lost. Police say if you have any information on the location of Brenda Springsted, contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3700 or dial 911.