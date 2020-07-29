Santa Fe Police issue Silver Alert for 61-year-old man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year old Gavino ‘Greg’ Romero. Police say Romero is 5’ 7”, 160 pounds, with balding brown hair, and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen July 28, 2020, leaving Camino Rancho Siringo in Santa Fe on foot wearing a blue and white checkered collared shirt, khaki shorts, and black shoes.

Police say anyone with information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.