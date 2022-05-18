SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say that around 2:30 p.m. on May 18 they were told of a man in the area of Maez Road and Cerrillos Road with at least one gunshot wound. They say when officers arrived they found a 31-year-old man in the parking lot of a nearby business who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and considered to be in stable condition. Detectives say they found a gun in the area but have not said if it is connected to the shooting. Police say there are no active threats to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-955-5044.