SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. They say officers were dispatched just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon to a local hospital where a man had been dropped off.

They say he had been shot at least once and died at the hospital. The man’s identity has not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe Police at 505-955-5281 or email Detective Jill Feaster at jmfeaster@santafenm.gov.