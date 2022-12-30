SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting.

SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation into the incident is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe Police. People can also submit any evidence or tips through this online portal: https://santafepd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-013769