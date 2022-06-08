SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead June 7. They say it happened just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a pedestrian that had been hit in the area of Mutt Nelson Rd. and Barton Rd.

They found a 34-year-old man dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle. They say initial reports indicate the man may have been intentionally laying on the road prior to being hit. Anyone with information is asked to call 505-955-5691.